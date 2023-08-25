There’s a few changes coming for the third annual YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic tournament.
This year’s USVI Classic — one of the few holiday tournaments held for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) teams — will be played on a new date and at a new location, and will add some local flavor to the eight-team field.
Those moves, according to tournament organizer Ernest Ruffin Jr., will get the USVI Classic onto the track he envisioned for the event three years ago.
“It’s absolutely satisfying,” Ruffin said Thursday in an exclusive interview with The Daily News. “It’s also satisfying that we have teams in waiting — teams like Shaw University and Johnson C. Smith (University) that are on deck.”
This year’s USVI Classic will be played Dec. 15-17 — a move from the late December to early January window from the past two tournaments – and will be held at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas, after two years at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
UVI’s Sports and Fitness Center has played host to the Paradise Jam men’s and women’s early-season college basketball tournaments for more than 20 years, usually held in the weeks leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s definitely better,” Ruffin said. “It’s a college gym, with college locker rooms.”
That brings on the third change — the addition of UVI’s men’s basketball team, the only NAIA school in the eight-team field for this year’s tournament.
The Buccaneers, beginning their first season as a member of the NAIA’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, will be joined at the USVI Classic by NCAA Division II schools Allen University, Bloomfield College, Claflin University, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University, which won last year’s tourney; and National Christian College Athletic Association schools Clinton College and the University of Fort Lauderdale.
“We’ve got a good lineup — we’ve got five new teams this year,” Ruffin said. “We’re actually turning teams down. Honestly speaking, this is probably the fastest-growing HBCU tournament in the country. I’ve even got NCAA Division I schools calling me.”
The move to the UVI Sports and Fitness Center came after then-interim athletics director Henville Pole and Buccaneers coach Shannon Baker called just over three months ago, according to Ruffin.
“We had initially wanted to do this at UVI,” Ruffin said. “But when the former AD (Jerel Drew) left (in November 2022), they reached out to me. They’re excited to be playing.”
The date change, according to Ruffin, came as a result of feedback he got from several teams that wanted to play in the Classic. However, he said, they were hampered by the late December-early January dates because of conference schedules.
“It was also conflicting with a few things on St. Thomas that were going on,” Ruffin said.
That means this year’s USVI Basketball Classic should be able to play with a full field for the first time. The last two tournaments had been played with short fields.
In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic caused three teams to withdraw, with the Classic finally getting underway as a three-team tournament.
Last year, the eight-team field was shortened by two teams due to last-minute withdrawals — Fisk University, which played in the 2021 tourney, had its players caught up in the Southwest Airlines scheduling fiasco; and Livingstone University had one of its players killed in an auto accident days before the team’s departure to St. Thomas.
Ruffin isn’t expecting any such problems this time around.
“We’ve got teams on deck that are available in case something happens, and we can get them here,” he said. “But the players and coaches that have been here, they like this tournament better. We’ve been getting good buzz.”