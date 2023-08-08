St. Croix’s Rachel Conhoff will take a couple steps up the competition ladder in college next season, transferring to Indiana State University’s cross country and track teams.
The 21-year-old Conhoff, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate, recently completed four years at Ursinus College, an NCAA Division III program in Collegeville, Pa.
Conhoff – who will work on her master’s degree in exercise science at Indiana State -- will compete on both the women’s cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams with the NCAA Division I Sycamores, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
In four years at Ursinus, Conhoff twice competed in the NCAA Track and Field Championships – in the 2023 outdoors championships in the 1,500-meter run, finishing 10th; and in the 2022 indoors championships in the one-mile run, finishing ninth.
Conhoff also qualified twice for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, finishing 168th in the 2022 meet in Lansing, Mich.; and 273rd in the 2021 meet in Louisville, Ky. She also finished second in the 2022 Metro Regionals qualifier, the best finish by a Ursinus runner since 2008, when Christa Johnson won the regional title.
Conhoff also recently competed for the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador, finishing seventh in the women’s 1,500-meter run.