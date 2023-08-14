Edniesha Curry is looking forward to her next challenge coaching the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team — and for multiple reasons.

First, Curry — the only female coach currently leading a men’s national team in international competition — is coming off her first official win with the Eagles less than two months ago.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.