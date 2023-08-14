Edniesha Curry is looking forward to her next challenge coaching the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team — and for multiple reasons.
First, Curry — the only female coach currently leading a men’s national team in international competition — is coming off her first official win with the Eagles less than two months ago.
And Curry also has the USVI National Team coming off a successful exhibition series against a U.S. college team heading into this week’s FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament, which begins today in Argentina.
“I’m excited,” about the Pre-Qualifiers, Curry said in an exclusive interview with The Daily News. “We had a great training camp — we spent a week-and-a-half on St. Thomas with our training camp, and had two good exhibition games against Wagner (College). It was great to get in the gym and get prepared for this tournament.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands is among seven teams entered in the Argentina pre-qualifier, one of five tournaments going on worldwide this week (the others are in Syria, Turkey, Nigeria, and Poland and Estonia).
The USVI National Team is playing in Group B, with games against Chile today, Colombia on Tuesday and Uruguay on Thursday. All games will be played at the Vicente Rosales Olympic Stadium in La Banda in northern Argentina.
Playing in Group A are host-team Argentina, the Bahamas and Cuba. The fourth team, Panama, withdrew from the tournament last week, and its basketball federation is under investigation by FIBA “to determine any potential disciplinary measures,” according to a FIBA release.
The top two teams from each group advance to the elimination rounds, with the semifinals on Saturday, Aug. 19, and the final on Sunday, Aug. 20. The winner then earns a berth in one of the Paris Olympics Qualifying Tournaments.
Earning a spot in one of the Olympics Qualifiers is the reason the USVI National Team has put in so much work the past two months, beginning with FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers tournament in Nicaragua.
The Eagles finished fifth in that tournament, getting Curry’s first win as USVI’s head coach on June 25 in a 63-54 victory over Antigua and Barbuda.
“Anytime you get a victory, it kinda helps the process,” Curry said. “That’s something I’ve always preached to the guys ‘Stay with the process, stay with the journey, and it will eventually love you back.’
“But that win was more about the guys and their hard work. I appreciate it as being my first win as a head coach with a national team, but for me, it was about the preparation and the players’ belief in me, and sticking with the process.”
That led to the Eagles’ 10-day training camp earlier this month on St. Thomas, which included two exhibition games against the Seahawks, an NCAA Division I program in New York. The USVI National Team went 1-1 in the games, losing to Wagner 78-68 on Aug. 2, then winning 82-76 on Aug. 3.
Curry has made only two changes to the USVI’s roster between the AmeriCup Pre-Qualifier and this week’s Olympic Pre-Qualifier.
With veteran forward Ivan Aska and two others (guard Hector Rosario and forward Jalal Johnson) unavailable, Curry has brought on forwards Guy Ragland and LaRon Smith — who both were on the USVI roster for the 2023 World Cup Americas Qualifiers — to beef up the Eagles’ inside game.
The USVI — No. 59 in the latest FIBA world rankings — will face a deceptively tough group in the Olympic Pre-Qualifier. Uruguay is ranked 46th, Colombia 52nd and Chile 66th.
“For me, I’m confident in the way our team’s been playing,” Curry said. “I’ve had to learn a lot about this team, and because we’re spent so much time with them, the last couple of practices and the chemistry that we’re developing, I’m really confident in this team heading into Argentina.”
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.