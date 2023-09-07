When Gilberto Damiano took over as head of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s coaching staff in early 2019, his goal was to make its men’s national team among the best in the Caribbean.
Almost five years later, Damiano — as well as some of the USVI’s veteran players — are starting to see some progress, at least off the field.
Whether that translates to on the field success will be determined during the upcoming 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League matches, beginning with tonight’s game against the Cayman Islands at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Match time is 7 p.m.
“We have seen a ‘buy in’ from the players,” Damiano said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with The Daily News. “All the players that have been through this process have been very important. It’s probably a completely different team than the one we had in 2018.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands is playing in League C’s Group B, along with Aruba and the Cayman Islands. The top team from each of the three groups, as well as the best second-place team, get promoted to League B for the 2024-2025 Nations League.
Most of the current USVI Men’s National Team’s 23-player roster have been together for two years — barring the COVID-19 pandemic break in 2020 — and some have been with the team since Damiano came on in 2018.
They can testify to the differences between the teams from when Damiano was an assistant to Marcello Serrano — and where things stand now.
“It’s amazing — I love our team now, because we’ve been playing together for so long,” said forward and team captain J.C. Mack III, who has three goals in 14 appearances with the USVI National Team. “There’s not one single person who has a problem with any person on our team. I’ve never been on a team like that.
“We were just talking about this last night, and it’s night and day — the team we joined in 2018 compared to this team is totally different. … Because of that, the relationships on the field are starting to click.”
Said USVI defender Jett Blaschka, who shares the team lead in apperances (17) with goalkeeper Lionel Brown: “There’s a big difference in the team. The depth of the team is getting better, and now everybody has a high level of skill and IQ. There’s a lot of younger players coming in as well that are making a huge difference, a huge impact on the team.”
That’s an important step for the Dashing Eagles, who have suffered more losses than wins since beginning international play in 2004. Since Damiano joined in 2018, the USVI is 3-16-1 in Nations League and CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matches.
While the U.S. Virgin Islands enters tonight’s match on a four-game losing streak, those losses have been a lot closer to being wins than two years earlier.
“Before, we were getting beat 4-0, 5-0 or worse,” Mack said. “Now, it’s starting to show slowly, but we’ve had such a lot to clean up. We had to start from zero, and had to really build things up. Now it’s starting to show, with matches going 2-1 or 1-0.
“The more we play together, the more it’s going to show. This (training) camp and the ones coming up, our style of football will be very clear and very concise. It takes a long time to teach and a long time to get it all right, but once it’s there, it’ll carry over and it’ll only get better.”
