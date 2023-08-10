Five archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands recently competed in the 2023 World Archery Championships, which concluded Sunday in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.
The best performance from the USVI archers came from St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour, who was the only V.I. archer to make it into the elimination rounds. He finished tied for 33rd overall.
The 21-year-old Tokyo Olympian, ranked sixth in the world in men’s recurve, was an uncharacteristic 65th out of 167 entries in the qualifying round with a total score of 646.
D’Amour – who was coming off a gold medal win at the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador in late June -- then opened eliminations by upsetting 48th-seeded Jack Williams of the United States 6-2 (28-29, 29-26, 28-26, 27-26) in the first round. But D’Amour was taken out in the second round in a 7-3 loss to Turkey’s Berkim Tumer (25-20, 25-26, 26-25, 24-24, 23-19).
Two other V.I. archers competing in the men’s recurve division failed to make the elimination rounds. St. Thomas’ Mark Gerard was 144th in qualifying with a score of 600, while St. Thomas’ Bruce Arnold was 165 at 494.
In the women’s recurve division, two USVI archers both failed to make it out of the qualifying rounds. St. Thomas’ Tatyana Muntyan, who competed for the then-Soviet Union in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, finished 108th out of 140 entries with a score of 590, while five-time USVI Winter Olympian Anne Abernathy of St. Thomas was 116th at 580.