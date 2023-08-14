Five sailors from the Virgin Islands are in the Netherlands competing in the 2023 Sailing World Championships, with three aiming at qualifying for the 2023 Paris Olympics.
The top sailor among the Virgin Islands contingent is St. Thomas native Ian Barrows, competing in the men’s 49er class.
Barrows, teaming with crewman Hans Henken to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, are 12th after nine races with 50 points.
The duo have three top-five finishes – including a best of third in the fourth race – through Sunday’s races, with five other top-10 finishes.
Other USVI sailors at the World Championships are:
X St. Croix sailors Taylor Hasson and Steven Hardee are 72nd out of 83 entries in the men’s 49er class with 177 points.
Hasson, the skipper, and crewman Hardee have two top-20 finishes in nine starts, with a best finish of 14th in their third race.
X Tortola sailor Thad Lettsome is 106th through two races in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class with 100 points.
Lettsome, a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team, posted finishes of 46th and 54th in his two starts.
X Also competing in the men’s ILCA 7 class, St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale is 123rd out of 138 entries with 119 points.
Dale, a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team, posted finishes of 57th and 62nd in his two starts.