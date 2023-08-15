Four athletes from the Virgin Islands are entered in the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships, which begin Saturday, Aug. 19, in Budapest, Hungary.
The best-known athlete on the list is Tortola’s Kyron McMaster, currently ranked No. 5 in the world in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. McMaster also has the world’s third-fastest time in the event this year at 47.26 seconds, behind Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway (46.51) and American hurdler Rai Benjamin (46.62).
Also competing in the men’s 400-meter hurdles is St. Croix’s Malique Smith, 160th in the world in the event in the latest World Athletics rankings. His personal-best time of 50.55 seconds came last month in a meet in Nassau, Bahamas.
Both McMaster and Smith will run their heat races on Sunday, Aug. 20, with the semifinals on Monday, Aug. 21, and the finals on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Also competing in the World Athletics Championships from the Virgin Islands are:
X Tortola’s Rikkoi Brathwaite, who is entered in the men’s 100-meter dash, where he is ranked 49th in the world.
Brathwaite, who earned a bronze medal in the event at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games earlier this year, ran a BVI-record 10.09 seconds in the event on Aug. 4 at a meet in Memphis, Tenn.
Brathwaite will run in his heat race on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the semifinals and finals on Sunday, Aug. 20.
X Tortola’s Adaejah Hodge, who is entering her senior year at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, is entered in the women’s 200-meter dash.
The 17-year-old Hodge, who was named Florida’s state track athlete of the year last season, is ranked 45th in the world in the event, and has a best time of 22.85 seconds, ran at a meet in New York on June 24. However, she ran a season-best 22.31 seconds at a meet in Lubbock, Texas, on April 29.
Hodge will run her heat race on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 24, and the finals Friday, Aug. 25.