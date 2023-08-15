Four athletes from the Virgin Islands are entered in the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships, which begin Saturday, Aug. 19, in Budapest, Hungary.

The best-known athlete on the list is Tortola’s Kyron McMaster, currently ranked No. 5 in the world in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. McMaster also has the world’s third-fastest time in the event this year at 47.26 seconds, behind Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway (46.51) and American hurdler Rai Benjamin (46.62).