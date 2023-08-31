St. Croix’s Anisha George, a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team, has signed to play for Greek pro club Proteas Voulas WBC next season.
Proteas Voulas WBC, based in the Athens suburb of Voula, Greece, has played in the top-level A1 Ethniki Women’s Basketball League since 2013, after the then-second-level club won the Greek Women’s Basketball Cup in the 2012-2013 season.
This will be the fourth European pro club that the 6-foot-2 George has played for after graduating from North Texas in 2020. She started her pro career with Switzerland’s Helios VS Basket that fall, then moved to Spain’s Azkoitia Azpeitia ISB for the 2021-2022 season, and spent the 2022-2023 season with Romania’s CSU Olimpia Brasov.
Her year with CSU Olimpia Brasov was the best of the 25-year-old George’s career. In 25 games, all starts, she averaged a career-best 19.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, as well as shot 63.7% from the field.
George, who graduated from Central High School on St. Croix, began her college career at Moberly Area Community College, a National Junior College Athletic Association program in Missouri. There, she was a second-team NJCAA All-American pick during the 2017-2018 season, and earned a scholarship offer from North Texas.
While at North Texas, George was named to the Conference USA’s All-Defensive Team in 2019 and second-team all-CUSA in her final season in 2020.
With the USVI Women’s National Team, George made 18 game appearances in international tournaments, averaging 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.