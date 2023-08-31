St. Croix’s Anisha George, a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team, has signed to play for Greek pro club Proteas Voulas WBC next season.

Proteas Voulas WBC, based in the Athens suburb of Voula, Greece, has played in the top-level A1 Ethniki Women’s Basketball League since 2013, after the then-second-level club won the Greek Women’s Basketball Cup in the 2012-2013 season.