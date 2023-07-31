St. Croix native LeSotho Golphin competed in two events over the weekend at the U.S.A Track and Field’s 2023 National Junior Olympics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

The 10-year-old Golphin, the son of Trudi and Charles Golphin Jr., raced in the preliminary rounds of the boys 11-12 80-meter hurdles on Thursday, and in the finals of the boys 11-12 high jump Friday.