St. Croix native LeSotho Golphin competed in two events over the weekend at the U.S.A Track and Field’s 2023 National Junior Olympics Championships in Eugene, Ore.
The 10-year-old Golphin, the son of Trudi and Charles Golphin Jr., raced in the preliminary rounds of the boys 11-12 80-meter hurdles on Thursday, and in the finals of the boys 11-12 high jump Friday.
Golphin finished his heat race in the 80-meter hurdles in 17.39 seconds, good for 51st overall out of 58 entries. But he was nearly 4½ seconds behind the slowest qualifying time for the semifinals, 13.75 seconds ran by Washington’s Jakoby Clukey.
Golphin had a tougher time in the high jump, failing to clear all three of his attempts at the opening height of 1.20 meters (3 feet, 11¼ inches). The winning jump was 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches) by Texas’ Kaleb Allen.
Golphin is coached by his father Charles and Terrell Henderson, and is a member of the Hounds and Foxes Track Club, which has branches on St. Croix and Chicago, and the Homewood Bulldawgs Track Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.