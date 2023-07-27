St. Croix native LeSotho Golphin will compete in two events at the U.S. Track and Field Federation’s 2023 National Junior Olympic Championships, which began Tuesday in Eugene, Ore.

The 10-year-old Golphin, the son of Trudi and Charles Golphin Jr., is entered in the 11-12 boys 80-meter hurdles, which has its preliminary races today, and the high jump, which will be held Friday.