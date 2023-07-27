St. Croix native LeSotho Golphin will compete in two events at the U.S. Track and Field Federation’s 2023 National Junior Olympic Championships, which began Tuesday in Eugene, Ore.
The 10-year-old Golphin, the son of Trudi and Charles Golphin Jr., is entered in the 11-12 boys 80-meter hurdles, which has its preliminary races today, and the high jump, which will be held Friday.
In the hurdles, 24 athletes – the top two finishers from each of the five heats, plus the next 14 best times – advance to the semifinal races Saturday. From there, eight athletes – the two top from each of the three semifinal races, plus the next two best times – advance to Sunday’s final.
Golphin is coached by his father Charles and Terrell Henderson, and is a member of the Hounds and Foxes Track Club, which has branches on St. Croix and Chicago, and the Homewood Bulldawgs Track Club in Pittsburgh, Pa.
This is the second straight year Golphin has qualified for a national championship meet. Last year, he competed in the 10-under boys long jump at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2022 Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, N.C., finishing 43rd out of 84 entrants with a jump of 3.99 meters (13 feet, 1¼ inches).