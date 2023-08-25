Hodge misses out on 200M finals at Worlds
Tortola’s Adaejah Hodge missed out on qualifying for her first-ever finals at the World Athletics Championships, failing to make it out of her semifinal race in the women’s 200-meter dash Thursday.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 9:27 pm
The 17-year-old Hodge, a rising senior at Montverde (Fla.) Academy and last season’s Florida state track athlete of the year, finished seventh in the second of three semifinal races at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Hodge’s time of 22.96 seconds placed her 20th out of the 24 semifinalists, but was nearly three-quarters of a second below the cut line for qualifying for today’s 200-meter dash final.
The top two finishes from each of the three semifinals, as well as the next two fastest sprinters, qualified for the finals. Hodge finished 0.68 seconds behind Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas, who was the last finals qualifier in 22.30 seconds.
Strachan is one of three sprinters from the Caribbean to qualify for today’s women’s 200-meter dash final, along with Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who won the third semifinal race in 22.00 seconds (good for second overall), and St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who won the second semifinal in 22.17 seconds (third overall).
Also qualifying for the final were U.S. sprinters Gabrielle Thomas (the first semifinal winner in 21.97 seconds) and 100-meter dash gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson (22.20 seconds), Great Britain’s Daryll Neita (22.21 seconds) and Dina Asher-Smith (22.28 seconds), and Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (22.26 seconds).
The women’s 200-meter dash final is scheduled to staret at 9:40 p.m. Central Europe Time (3:40 p.m. Atlantic Time).
USVISA to start 9-on-9 women’s soccer program
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association is looking for players and teams to take part in a 9-on-9 women’s soccer competition on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The 9v9 competition will begin Sept. 20, with matches held at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix and a location to be announced on St. Thomas.
Matches will be held weekly, starting at 6:30 p.m. for in-week games and 3 p.m. for Sunday’s games.
To register a team for the tournament, visit the registration website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeygtO6Y0rSPTwkanFh6o1A9aqBAEQaDqxMTVmzjWiv6AkPqg/viewform.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
Education seeks coaches for school’s athletic programs
The V.I. Education Department is seeking coaches for its various athletic teams and programs for the 2023-2024 seasons.
An informational meeting will be held at a later date for those interested in coaching in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
For more information, call Ophelia Williams-Jackson at 340-778-1600 (St. Croix) or 340-774-0100 (St. Thomas-St. John).
— Daily News Staff