Naitik Jhanwar and Joycelyn Connor went undefeated to win the West Side Tennis Club’s Adult-Junior Invitational tournament over the weekend on St. Thomas.
The tournament was held Friday through Sunday at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts in Subbase.
Jhanwar and Connor won two matches to claim the Adult-Junior Invitational title. They beat Cymone Crump and Michille Turnbull in the semifinals 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Saturday, then downed Quinnton Caines and Lena Steele Williams 6-1, 6-2 in Sunday’s final.
Caines and Williams had to win twice to make the finals, topping Kai’Elle Correa and Oneil Taylor 6-4, 6-2, in Friday’s first-round match, then downed Jahkaiya Newton and Sylvia Hazell 6-4, 6-4 in Saturday’s semifinal.
Crump and Turnbull advanced to the semifinals by beating Ezekiel Acuna and Lorraine Sams 6-0, 6-3 in Friday’s opening round.