St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld came away with a close second-place finish in his class at the International Laser Class Association’s 2023 U.S. National Championships, held last week in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.

The 16-year-old Krygsveld was beat out for top honors in the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) class by Florida sailor Jake Homberger, who finished with 18 points to 21 for Krygsveld.