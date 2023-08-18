St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld came away with a close second-place finish in his class at the International Laser Class Association’s 2023 U.S. National Championships, held last week in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.
The 16-year-old Krygsveld was beat out for top honors in the ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) class by Florida sailor Jake Homberger, who finished with 18 points to 21 for Krygsveld.
Krygsveld posted one race win – in the seventh race – and had six other top-five finishes in eight starts. But Homberger used a class-best four race wins, along with three other top-fives, to take the title.
Krygsveld was among three U.S. Virgin Islands sailors competing in the ILCA 6 class at the U.S. Nationals, which concluded Aug. 8.
St. Thomas’ Alejo Di Blasi finished 19th with 94 points. He had two top-10 finishes, including a best finish of sixth in the seventh race.
St. Thomas’ Robert Richards finished 20th, also with 94 points. He had three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of seventh in the sixth race.
However, Richards was disqualified in the final race for being over the line before the starting horn. That gave Di Blasi the 19th place finish in a tiebreaker.