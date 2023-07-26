St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers wrapped up her week at the World Aquatics Championships, swimming in her second and final event Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands) in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 21-year-old Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished sixth in her heat race in the women’s 200-meter freestyle in 2 minute, 12.60 seconds.