St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers wrapped up her week at the World Aquatics Championships, swimming in her second and final event Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands) in Fukuoka, Japan.
The 21-year-old Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished sixth in her heat race in the women’s 200-meter freestyle in 2 minute, 12.60 seconds.
That was good for 56th overall out of 65 entries after the seven heat races, but nearly 14½ seconds out from qualifying for a berth in the semifinals, being held Tuesday night (Tuesday morning in the USVI).
The other two U.S. Virgin Islands entries at the World Championships will swim their final events this week.
Adriel Sanes, who swam for Auburn University this past season, is in the second of five heat races in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the USVI).
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, is scheduled to swim in the third of seven heat races in the men’s’ 50-meter backstroke on Saturday morning (Friday night in the USVI).