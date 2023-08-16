St. Croix teenager Daryan Maynard advanced to two event finals Tuesday night in the second day of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s (CCCAN) 2023 Swimming Championships, being held in El Salvador.
The 14-year-old Maynard finished sixth overall in the 13-14 boys 200-meter individual medley final in 2 minutes, 21.02 seconds.
About 90 minutes later, the Good Hope Country Day School student finished eighth in the finals of the 13-14 boys 200-meter freestyle. His time was unavailable.
Maynard qualified for the finals in the 13-14 boys 200-meter individual medley after finishing seventh overall in Tuesday morning’s heat races in 2:23.93, at the time a season best.
Later Tuesday morning, Maynard qualified for the finals in the 13-14 boys 200-meter freestyle by finishing eighth overall in the heat races in 2:05.98.
Also competing for the U.S. Virgin Islands in Tuesday’s events were:
X St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste was ninth after his heat race in the 11-12 boys 200-meter freestyle in 2:14.32.
X St. Thomas’ Alessandra Poe was 10th after her heat race in the 13-14 girls 200-meter individual medley in 2:43.70,
X St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer was 13th after his heat race in the 13-14 boys 200-meter freestyle in 2:08.35.
X St. Thomas’ Dominique McClammy was 20th after her heat race in the 11-12 girls 100-meter breaststroke in 1:33.18.
X St. Thomas’ Lisa Melwani was 21st after her heat race in the 11-12 girls 100-meter breaststroke in 1:37.33.