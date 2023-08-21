Tortola’s Kyron McMaster won his heat race Sunday morning to advance to the semifinals in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships underway in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old McMaster, one of three British Virgin Islands athletes competing in the World Championships this week, won the second of five heat races in 48.47 seconds, edging out Estonia’s Rasmus Magi by 0.11 seconds.