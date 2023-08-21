Tortola’s Kyron McMaster won his heat race Sunday morning to advance to the semifinals in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships underway in Budapest, Hungary.
The 26-year-old McMaster, one of three British Virgin Islands athletes competing in the World Championships this week, won the second of five heat races in 48.47 seconds, edging out Estonia’s Rasmus Magi by 0.11 seconds.
The top four runners from each heat, as well as the next four fastest times, advanced to today’s semifinals. McMaster is scheduled to start in lane No. 8 in the first heat race.
The top two finishes in each of the three semifinals, as well as a next two fastest times, advance to Wednesday night’s finals.
McMasters’ heat time was good for seventh-best overall out of 43 entries. Defending world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil posted the top time of 48.12 seconds, while world record holder and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Karsten Warholm of Norway was 16th fastest at 48.76 seconds.
St. Croix’s Malique Smith, the only U.S. Virgin Islander competing at the World Championships, missed out on qualifying for the men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals.
The 25-year-old Smith finished ninth in the third heat race in 50.86 seconds, good for 39th overall.
Other Virgin Islanders competing at the World Championships are:
X Tortola’s Rikkoi Brathwaite fell just a few hundredths of a second short of qualifying for the men’s 100-meter dash semifinals.
The 24-year-old Brathwaite finished fifth in the sixth of seven heat races Saturday afternoon in 10.18 seconds, good for 25th overall out of 56 entries.
The top three in each heat race, as well as the next three fastest sprinters, advanced to the semifinals Sunday. Brathwaite’s time was just .02 seconds behind that of Canada’s Brendon Rodney (10.16 seconds), who was the last sprinter to qualify for the semifinals on his time.
X Tortola’s Adaejah Hodge will run her heat race in the women’s 200-meter dash on Wednesday morning. The semifinals are Thursday afternoon, with the finals Friday.