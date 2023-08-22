Tortola’s Kyron McMaster stepped up his pace in Monday’s semifinal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles to qualify for Wednesday’s finals in the event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old McMaster, one of three British Virgin Islands athletes competing at this week’s World Championships, won his semifinal race in 47.72 seconds, beating runner-up Rasmus Magi of Estonia by more than a half-second. Magi finished in 48.30 seconds.