Tortola’s Kyron McMaster stepped up his pace in Monday’s semifinal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles to qualify for Wednesday’s finals in the event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 26-year-old McMaster, one of three British Virgin Islands athletes competing at this week’s World Championships, won his semifinal race in 47.72 seconds, beating runner-up Rasmus Magi of Estonia by more than a half-second. Magi finished in 48.30 seconds.
McMaster’s semifinal time was three-quarters of a second faster than his heat-winning time of 48.47 seconds Sunday morning.
Still, McMaster’s semifinal time was good for sixth overall among the eight qualifiers for the 400-meter hurdles final – the top two finishers from each of the three semifinal races, as well as the two fastest remaining semifinalists.
World record holder and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Karsten Warholm of Norway won his heat race in 47.09 seconds, the fastest time of the eight qualifiers. American hurdler Rai Benjamin (also a heat winner) was No. 2 at 47.24 seconds).
Also qualifying for the final were Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke (47.34 seconds, setting an under-20 world record), American Trevor Bassitt (47.38), defending world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil (47.38), Magi and Germany’s Joshua Abuaku (48.39).
Still, McMaster has plenty of speed left – his best time this season in the event was a 47.26 run July 20 in Slovakia, and his personal best is a 47.08 set with a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
According to the World Athletics website for the World Championships, McMaster will race in lane No. 8, sandwiched between Warholm in No. 7 and Dos Santos in No. 9.