Tortola’s Kyron McMaster will take his shot at winning the biggest title of his track and field career today when he runs in the final of the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 26-year-old McMaster is one of eight hurdlers taking part in the final, scheduled for 9:50 p.m. Central European Time (3:50 p.m. Atlantic Time) at the National Athletics Centre on the banks of the Danube River in southern Budapest.
McMaster will race in lane No. 8, sandwiched between two of his main rivals – world record holder and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Karsten Warholm of Norway in No. 7 and defending world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil in No. 9.
Also entered in today’s final are American hurdler Rai Benjamin, Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke, American Trevor Bassitt, Estonia’s Rasmus Magi and Germany’s Joshua Abuaku.
McMaster is 2-for-2 in winning preliminary races at the World Championships en route to making the 400-meter hurdles final. He won his opening heat race Sunday in 48.47 seconds, then won his semifinal race Monday in 47.72 seconds.
"My goal was to push myself to the first position at the beginning and work on execution after that,” McMaster said after his heat race win. “After my race I stayed to watch the next heat. Everybody brought their own game here, so I tried to look and find something, to absorb the atmosphere and how the other guys came here, how they execute their race.
“I know the final is going to be a tough one. In the race you have Olympic and world champions, you have to be on it to have a chance to win. But this race felt good. I am in good shape and the track is nice. It is all on me now."
Over McMaster’s career, his most notable 400-meter hurdles titles have come at the Commonwealth Games, where he won gold medals in 2018 and 2022; the North and Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships with gold medals in 2018 and 2022; and the Central American and Caribbean Games, where he took gold in 2018.