Tortola’s Kyron McMaster will take his shot at winning the biggest title of his track and field career today when he runs in the final of the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old McMaster is one of eight hurdlers taking part in the final, scheduled for 9:50 p.m. Central European Time (3:50 p.m. Atlantic Time) at the National Athletics Centre on the banks of the Danube River in southern Budapest.