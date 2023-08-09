Rachel Conhoff always wanted to run against the best while in college.
The St. Croix native will finally get her chance after signing on with Indiana State University’s athletics program for her final year of eligibility.
Conhoff, who graduated from Good Hope Country Day School in 2019, will be a member of the Sycamores’ women’s cross country and outdoor track and field teams while studying for her master’s degree in exercise science at the NCAA Division I school.
“I’m very excited to be jumping up to the D-I level,” with Indiana State, Conhoff said in an exclusive interview with The Daily News on Tuesday. “It’s always been a dream of mine when I was little that I wanted to be at a D-I (school) at one point. It’s like I’m fulfilling a childhood dream of mine in a way, which is what I’m really excited about.”
Conhoff is transferring to Indiana State — a member of the Missouri Valley Conference — after completing four years at Ursinus College, an NCAA Division III school in Collegeville, Pa.
While at Ursinus, Conhoff twice qualified for the NCAA National Cross Country Championships (in 2021 and 2022), as well as for the 2023 NCAA National Track and Field Championships in the 1,500-meter run, finishing ninth.
But with one year of eligibility — thanks to the “COVID year” granted to all college athletes by the NCAA in 2020 — Conhoff started thinking about whether to continue her studies (and running) with the Bears, or seek a bigger challenge.
“I was trying to figure out my next steps after graduating,” she said. “I loved running, loved being part of the cross country and track teams, and wanted to continue being a part of that.”
So Conhoff added her name to the NCAA’s transfer portal — and started getting calls and emails from colleges all across the country.
She got so many, in fact, that she had to narrow her choices on the portal.
“Quite a few, and I can’t even remember most of them,” said Conhoff, where she graduated this past January with a bachelor’s degree in biology. “Bridget Klein, my coach (on St. Croix), kinda helped me through the process. We went through them all.
“I’ve been at a D-III school (Ursinus) most of collegiate career, and it was incredible — I had really grown as a runner at Ursinus — so we were looking to figure out the next steps in my career. So we decided to scratch all the D-III schools that had reached out, because if I was going to stay at that level, I’d stay at the school I was at. We were looking at the D-I and (Division II) schools.”
That decision cut down the field considerably, with Conhoff ultimately narrowing her choices to two Division I programs — the University of South Alabama (which she visited in March) and Indiana State (which she visited in April).
The trip to Terre Haute, Ind., led to Conhoff choosing the Sycamores.
“It was 36 hours of ‘kinda craziness,’ but it was great,” she said. “I got to meet the team and coaches in person, and kinda see what the school was about. … When I left, I kinda had this feeling of peace that I was meant to be there. So I called the coaches two days later, and said ‘Hey, I’d like to be part of the team.’
“It’s a place where I can chase after people, and not be the top person on the team. So I’m really excited because it’s a place where I can really get to grow.”