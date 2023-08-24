Spencer Parr and Will Van Rennsselar won the End of Summer beach volleyball tournament, held Sunday on St. Thomas.
The End of Summer tourney, held at Magens Bay Beach, was an “A-B draw” double-elimination format, in which A-level players are paired with B-level players in a blind draw. A team would also have to lose twice to be eliminated from the tournament.
The duo of Mitch Gibbs and Joe Sauerwein went undefeated in the early rounds to qualify for the finals, while Parr and Van Rennsselar had to knock off Matt Jerk and Jordan Bunn in the semifinals 21-18 to advance to the finals.
Parr and Van Rennsselar won the opening match 21-19 over Gibbs and Sauerwein, who had led 18-15 but were outscored 6-1 in the closing stages.
That set up a “winner takes all” final match, won by Parr and Van Rennsselar 21-19 in a driving rainstorm.
Jerk and Bunn finished third in the 12-team End of Summer tournament.