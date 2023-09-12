Registration has opened for the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s 10th annual Paddle the Park standup paddleboard races on St. John.
This year’s Paddle the Park will be held Sunday, Nov. 12, with three different races – short course (one mile), open course (2.7 miles) and elite course (5.5 miles) -- starting and finishing at Maho Bay Beach on the northern side of St. John.
The Paddle the Park’s registration fee is $50 for swimmers ages 18-up, and $30 for 17-under. The fee includes lunch and a race shirt.
Awards will be presented to the top five male and female swimmers in each division, as well as the top age-group finishers (male and female) in 12-under, 13-17, 18-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-over.
A limited number of paddleboards and oars are available for rent on a “first-come, first-served” basis when registering online.
Race-day check-in for registered participants will begin at 7:45 a.m., with the first race starting at 8:15 a.m.