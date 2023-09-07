Registration is now underway for the 2024 St. Thomas International Regatta, with the 50th anniversary of the event scheduled for March 29-31, 2024.
Hosted by the St. Thomas Yacht Club, the regatta will also hold its preliminary event – the Round the Rocks Race, a circumnavigation of St. John – on March 28, 2024.
The 2024 regattas will have class divisions for Caribbean Sailing Association racing, cruising and bareboat classes; Offshore Racing Congress-rated sailboats, large multihulls, Hobie Waves and One-Design (IC-24) classes.
The entry fee for the St. Thomas International Regatta is $200 (45% off the regular entry fee) until Jan. 31, 2024. Those using the “early bird” entry will have their boat name put in a drawing for customized, long-sleeve team shirts. The winner will be announced Dec. 1.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2024, the entry fee rises to $370 except for the IC-24 class, which has a $260 entry fee, and the Hobie Wave class, which is $180.
All classes can enter the Round the Rocks Race for $50 each.
A limited number of IC-24 and Hobie Waves are available for charter from the St. Thomas Sailing Center. For more information, call 340-690-3681 or email info@stthomassailingcenter.com.