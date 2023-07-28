U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer Adriel Sanes competed in his second event Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the USV) at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 24-year-old Sanes, who was on Auburn University’s swim team last season after three years at the University of Denver, finished 10th in his heat race in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes, 22.20 seconds.