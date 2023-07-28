U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer Adriel Sanes competed in his second event Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the USV) at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
The 24-year-old Sanes, who was on Auburn University’s swim team last season after three years at the University of Denver, finished 10th in his heat race in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes, 22.20 seconds.
That was good for 38th overall out of 45 entries after the five heat races, but nearly 11½ seconds out of qualifying for the semifinals.
One more USVI entry remains to swim at the World Championships, which conclude Saturday.
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, is scheduled to swim in the third of seven heat races in the men’s 50-meter backstroke on Saturday morning (Friday night in the USVI).