Good Hope Country Day School 2, Educational Complex High School 0: The Panthers defeated the Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Good Hope Country Day won the match over Educational Complex High by scores of 25-21 and 25-13.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Educational Complex High School 0: The Lady Panthers topped the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the match by scores of 25-16 and 25-12 over Educational Complex High.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Dolphins needed just two sets to defeat the Hurricanes in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Larsen K-8 School won the match over Gardine K-8 School by scores of 25-20 and 25-17.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 1: The Lady Dolphins needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat the Lady Hurricanes in a close St. Croix IAA league match.
Larsen K-8 School won the opening set 25-20, but Gardine K-8 School forced the tiebreaker by winning the second set 25-22. However, the Lady Dolphins prevailed in the tiebreaker, winning 15-12.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 0: The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Rams in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High won the match by scores of 25-16 and 25-11 over Rivera K-8 School.
Elementary Flag Football
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 24, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 18: The Marlins topped the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Jordan Eleonora ran for three touchdowns to lead Markoe Elementary, with Davion Perpie adding a rushing touchdown.
Bryson Webb scored twice for Larsen K-8 School, running for one touchdown and catching a TD pass for the second, while D’mani Burroughs adding a touchdown catch.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Flag Football
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 26, Free Will Baptist Christian School 18: The Dolphins edged past the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Aumari Jacobs ran for two touchdowns and the lone two-point conversion for Larsen K-8 School, with Kerelle Harrigan adding a touchdown run and Ruben Garcia catching a TD pass.
Julian Hughes and Taj Alexander each ran for a touchdown for Free Will Baptist, with Phillip Fetcher catching a touchdown pass.
Good Hope Country Day School 20, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 6: The Panthers rolled past the Rams to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
No information was available on the scorers for either team in Wednesday’s game.
— Daily News Staff