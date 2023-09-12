MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 3, Educational Complex High School 1: The Panthers needed four sets to defeat the Barracudas in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the opening set 25-16, but Educational Complex High evened the match by winning the second set 25-19.
However, the Panthers took the next two sets to claim the match from the Barracudas, winning by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
Up next: St. Croix rivals Educational Complex High and Central High School will play Wednesday.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Free Will Baptist Christian School 3, Central High School 1: The Lady Warriors needed four sets to beat the Lady Caribs in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Free Will Baptist won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18, but Central High fought back to take the third set 26-24. But the Lady Warriors won the fourth set and the match 25-19.
Meg Clayes led Free Will Baptist with 27 service points and 16 spikes.
Indya Magras had 19 service points and Anesha Deterville added 12 spikes for the Lady Caribs.
Good Hope Country Day School 3, Educational Complex High School 1: The Lady Panthers overcame losing the first set to beat the Lady Barracudas in four sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the opening set 25-21, only to see Good Hope Country Day claim the next three sets and the match by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18.
Up next: Two matches are on the schedule Wednesday. Private school rivals Free Will Baptist and Good Hope Country Day will meet in the opening match, followed by public school rivals Educational Complex High and Central High.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Central High School 16, CJM Homeschool 12: The Caribs took advantage of their success on two-point conversions to pull out a win over the Bulls in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
Karl Williams and Justin Thomas each caught a touchdown pass for Central High (1-0), with Jahson Mena and Nasir Saldana both scoring on two-point conversions.
Kayden Edwards caught two touchdown passes for CJM Homeschool (0-1), which went 0 for 2 on its two-point conversion attempts.
Up next: Free Will Baptist will host CJM Homeschool on Friday, Sept. 15, while on Saturday, Sept. 16, public school rivals Educational Complex High and Central High meet at the Educational Complex High field.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Educational Complex High School 18, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Barracudas pulled off a shutout victory over the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
Todakie Bassue caught two touchdown passes and Ashnel Cobb ran for a touchdown for Educational Complex High (1-0).
Good Hope Country Day is now 0-1.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 42, Free Will Baptist Christian School 6: The Panthers got four touchdowns from Kolebert Daisley in rolling past the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
Daisley ran for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass for Good Hope Country Day (1-0). Jedi Giordano added a rushing touchdown and three two-point conversion runs, while on the defensive side, Isaiah Delande returned an interception for a touchdown for the Panthers (0-1).
Julian Hughes accounted for Free Will Baptist’s only touchdown.
