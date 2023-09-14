WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Central High School 3, Educational Complex High School 0: The Caribs battled to a straight-sets victory over their island rival Barracudas in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Central High won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17 over Educational Complex High.
Educational Complex High School 3, Central High School 1: The Lady Barracudas needed four sets to put away the Lady Caribs in their St. Croix IAA league matchup between long-time rivals.
Educational Complex High won the opening set 26-24, but Central High evened the match with a 26-24 victory in the second set.
However, the Lady Barracudas won the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-15.
Good Hope Country Day School 3, Free Will Baptist Christian School 2: The Lady Panthers went the distance against the Lady Warriors, battling for five sets before winning their St. Croix IAA league match between private school rivals.
Good Hope Country Day jumped out to a two-set lead by winning 25-22 and 25-19. But Free Will Baptist won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20 to force a fifth, tiebreaker set.
That deciding set went to the Lady Panthers by a score of 15-13.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Central High School 0: The Barracudas topped their island rival Caribs in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-12 and 25-17 over Central High.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Central High School 0: The Lady Barracudas won two close sets over the Lady Caribs to take their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High took both sets from Central High by scores of 25-22 and 25-23.
CJM Homeschool 32, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 0: The Bulls blanked the Rams in their St. Croix IAA league game.
A’zani Christopher and Kaiden Castillo scored for CJM Homeschool, but no other details were available.
Elementary Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Dolphins defeated the Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Larsen K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-12 and 25-12 over Gardine K-8 School.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Dolphins won in straight sets over the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Larsen K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-16 over Gardine K-8 School.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Flag Football
CJM Homeschool 36, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: Jah’mayke Liverpool accounted for five touchdowns as the Bulls shut out the Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
Liverpool ran for three touchdowns and caught a pair of TD passes for CJM Homeschool (1-0). Yareilis Ayala added a pair of two-point conversions, and Zidane Burke had one two-point conversion.
Church of God Holiness is now 0-1.