WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 3, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Barracudas defeated the Lady Warriors in straight sets in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener.
Educational Complex High (1-0) won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-19 over Free Will Baptist (0-1).
Matches postponed: Wednesday’s varsity boys and varsity girls matches between Central High School and Good Hope Country Day School were postponed to a later date after school officials were informed by the Virgin Islands Education Department that all players must have completed physical examinations before being allowed to play.
Up next: Three matches are on the schedule Monday. Central High School’s girls face Free Will Baptist in the Lady Caribs’ season opener, while Educational Complex High plays Good Hope Country Day School in a boys-girls doubleheader.