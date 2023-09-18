SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 30, Charlotte Amalie High School 0: The Devil Rays shut out the Hawks to beat their island rivals in their season-opening St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Antilles School field.
Guyma Phebe and Angel James Jr. had two touchdowns each for Eudora Kean High (1-0), with Zavier Powell adding one touchdown for the Devil Rays.
Charlotte Amalie High is now 0-1.
Educational Complex High School 8, Central High School 0: The Barracudas edged out the Caribs to defeat their island rivals in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
No information was available on who scored for Educational Complex High in the game.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
CJM Homeschool 14, Free Will Baptist Christian School 12: The Bulls edged the Warriors to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
No information was available on who scored for either CJM Homeschool and Free Will Baptist in the game.