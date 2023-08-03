With a half-dozen newcomers on Wagner College’s roster for the upcoming season, second-year head coach Donald Copeland needed to see how those players could help the Seahawks.
Copeland got a pretty good idea Wednesday night, as Wagner rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national team 78-68 in the first of two exhibition games at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Melvin Council Jr., one of six players new to the Seahawks this season, scored a team-high 15 points and led two other players in double figures for Wagner, which overcame a two-point deficit through three quarters.
Puerto Rico native Javier Ezquerra, one of six returnees from last year’s team, made three 3-pointers and had 14 points for the Seahawks, with Zaire Williams also making three 3-pointers and finishing with 13 points.
Jahsean Corbett had a double-double — a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds — with Shaquan Jules also finishing with 16 points for the USVI National Team.
Melvin Council Jr., Wagner College: The 6-foot-4 junior guard was an NJCAA All-American last season at Monroe College, where he finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,400 points). Wednesday, he was 6 of 11 from the field (3 of 5 on 3-pointers), but missed both of his free throw attempts.
Jahsean Corbett, USVI National Team: The 6-6 forward, fresh off the USVI’s performance at the FIBA AmeriCup Pre-Qualifiers in Nicaragua, had an up-and-down night. He made 6 of 16 from the field (1 of 7 on 3-pointers) and 3 of 7 free throws, but had a game-high four offensive rebounds.
• A big reason for the Seahawks’ shooting edge came thanks to their defense, which forced the USVI National Team into 19 turnovers, while committing just nine of their own.
The Seahawks’ Paradise Jam Summer Tour Series wraps up at 6:30 p.m. today with a rematch against the USVI National Team at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
