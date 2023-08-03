With a half-dozen newcomers on Wagner College’s roster for the upcoming season, second-year head coach Donald Copeland needed to see how those players could help the Seahawks.

Copeland got a pretty good idea Wednesday night, as Wagner rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national team 78-68 in the first of two exhibition games at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.

