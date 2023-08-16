Six riders were crowned as U.S. Virgin Islands cycling champions over the weekend after the V.I. Cycling Federation’s National Championships were held Saturday and Sunday on St. Croix.
The overall national champions in each division were determined from their combined times in Saturday’s V.I. Time Trial Championship and Sunday’s Governor’s Cup National Road Race Championship.
Stephen Swanton swept both individual titles to claim the Elite division’s national championship. Other division champions were James Bates in Expert, Mario Butcher in Sport, Yves Abraham in Masters, Esther Ellis in Women’s and Randy Williams in Juniors. Butcher and Abraham also swept both individual titles.
Here’s a breakdown of how the individual championship races finished:
Time Trial Championship: Swanton continued his domination of the time trials by taking the 24-mile Elite division race in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 6 seconds, 50 seconds ahead of runnerup Alex Betancourt. David Morales was third in 1:08:29.
X Norbert Prospere won the Expert division title, completing the 12-mile course in 33 minutes, 51 seconds, just over a half-minute ahead of Jerry Remie (34:22) and more than a minute ahead of Bates (35:19).
X Butcher won the Sport division title in a shootout on the 12-mile course, edging Joshua Belardo by nine seconds. Butcher won in 37:17, with Belardo second in 37:26. Chris Dorsey was third in 37:59.
X Robin Seila won the Women’s division title by posting the fastest overall time on the 12-mile course, winning in 33:31. Ellis was a distant second in 37:38, with Kat Brownsdon third in 38:18.
X Brian O’Reilly won the Masters division title, finishing the 12-mile course in 41:11. Renwick Lynch was second in 42:50, with Abraham third in 43:01.
X Williams won the Juniors division title, finishing the 12-mile course in 45:08. KoleBert Daisley was second in 46:11.
Road Race Championship: Swanton ran away with the Elite division title, finishing the 50-mile race in 2:32:02. David Morales was second in 2:49:04, with Seila (competing in the Elite division) was third in 2:49:42.
X Bates won the 40-mile Expert division race in 2:13:44, just over two minutes ahead of Ted Prosper (2:15:48). Ben Tavernier was edged at the line by Prosper for third.
X Butcher completed his weekend sweep in the Sport division, taking the 30-mile road race in 1:40:58. Joseph Thomas was second in 1:43:30, with Brian Otis third in 1:44:02.
X Abraham also completed a weekend sweep, this one in the 15-mile Masters division race, won in 53:49. Lynch was second in 55:45, with O’Reilly third in 57:00.
X Ellis got her first win of the weekend, taking the 15-mile Women’s division race in a race to the finish over Brownsdon. Both finished the route in 49:15. Jody Goodrich was third in 57:51.
X Daisley won the 15-mile Juniors race by edging out Williams at the finish, with both finishing in 56:06.