The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a town hall meeting this week to discuss plans for building a skate and bike park on St. Thomas.
The meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ezra Fredericks Athletic Facility along Red Hook Road in Estate Frydenhoj on the East End of St. Thomas.
SPRD officials will discuss plans to build a playground and skate and bike park at the Fredericks facility, which currently houses a basketball court and multi-purpose field that has been used for baseball, softball and cricket matches.
The public is invited to attend the town hall meeting. For more information, call 340-774-0255 or email dspr.media@spr.vi.gov.