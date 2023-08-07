St. Croix’s Michelle Smith picked up another medal in international competition over the weekend at the 2023 Pan American Under-20 Championships.
The 17-year-old Smith, a rising senior at Montverde Academy in Florida, took the silver medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 57.99 seconds Friday.
That was just over a second behind gold medalist Sanaa Hebron, a rising sophomore on the University of Miami’s track team, who won the final in 56.90 seconds. U.S. teammate Allyria McBride earned bronze in 58.32 seconds.
Smith was among eight athletes from both the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands competing in the Pan Am U-20s, which began Friday and concluded Sunday at the Jose A. Figueroa Freyre Stadium in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Also competing from the territory were:
X St. Croix’s Sofia Swindell, who advanced to the finals in two events – finishing sixth in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in 14.62 seconds Saturday, and coming in sixth in the women’s 200-meter dash in 24.39 seconds Sunday.
Swindell qualified for both finals by coming in third in her heat race (sixth overall) in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.48 seconds earlier Saturday; then finishing second in her heat (fourth overall) in the 200-meter dash in 24.89 seconds earlier Sunday.
X BVI jumper Khybah Dawson finished sixth in the men’s long jump Saturday in 7.20 meters (23 feet, 7½ inches).
X The Crabbe brothers from the British Virgin Islands both competed in the men’s 400-meter dash final Saturday, with Khamarua Crabbe coming in seventh in 48.35 seconds and Mkhori Crabbe finishing eighth in 49.18 seconds.
X BVI runner Jahsani Farrington finished 10th in the men’s 800-meter run final Sunday afternoon, completing the race in 1 minute, 53.83 seconds.
X BVI sprinter Kenyatta Grate competed in two events – finishing fifth in her heat race Friday in the women’s 100-meter dash in 12.73 seconds, good for 12th out of 17 entries; then coming in fifth in her heat Sunday in the women’s 200-meter dash in 25.38 seconds, good for 10th out of 11 entries.
X BVI sprinter Mikei George finished eighth in his heat race Friday in the men’s 100-meter dash in 11.31 seconds, good for 21st out of 23 entries.