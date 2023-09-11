St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith and Christopher Ray claimed division titles in the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s season-opening cross country meet, the V.I. Labor Day 5K, on Sept. 3.
Races in four different divisions were held on the VITFF’s cross country course in Negro Bay, near Rohlsen Airport on the south side of St. Croix.
Smith, who recently completed her final year on Austin Peay State University’s cross country and track and field teams, posted the top overall time in winning the women’s division title.
Smith completed the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 21 minutes, 58 seconds. That was nearly a half-minute better than men’s division winner Ray, who finished in 22:26.
Megan Mault was second in the women’s division in 26:10, followed by Kirra Lambert (27:04), Olivia Crikelair (31:36) and Katelyn Jones (33:41).
Antonio Maysonet finished second in the men’s division in 22:51, followed by Tom Crikelair (24:38), Vedant Mittal (24:59) and Cole Sommer (27:04).
Olivia Jones won the junior girls division race, also with the fastest overall time. She finished the two-mile course in 20:43, just over a minute ahead of junior boys division winner Grayston Barry-Stanton (21:46).
Caitlyn Kuczynski was second in the junior girls race in 26:01, followed by Fiona Gilbert (28:10) and Hazel Gilbert (44:10).
Michael Klein was second in the junior boys race in 29:39.
The VITFF’s next cross country race will be the Metric Mile Trail Relay, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, on the Negro Bay course.
Two-runner teams will compete in the Trail Relay, in which the first runner completes a 1,500-meter leg, tagging the second runner, who then completes the loop.