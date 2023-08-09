The V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of advanced softball training clinics this weekend on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The clinics will be led by Ty Rietkovich, national showcase director of the Softball Factory, a scouting and tournament service in Maryland. Assisting will be Katie Browder, associate head coach of North Carolina-Charlotte’s softball team; C.J. Browder, a former All-American and assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, now an instructor with Blast Motion Softball; and Ryker Chason, former pitching coach at Mississippi and assistant coach at LSU.