St. Croix’s Zion John Baptiste earned his second medal in as many days Thursday night on the fourth day of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s 2023 Swimming Championships in El Salvador.
The 12-year-old John Baptiste claimed a bronze medal in the 11-12 boys 100-meter backstroke, finishing the final in 1 minute, 5.66 seconds, breaking his own U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record.
The final was a close one, with the three medalists separated by less than a second. Costa Rica’s Matias Rojas took the gold medal in 1:04.91, with Honduras’ Felipe Alvarez earning the silver medal in 1:05.46.
John Baptiste had also earned a bronze medal on Wednesday night in the 11-12 boys 50-meter backstroke, with his time of 30.32 seconds setting his first USVI age-group record.
St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer finished eighth in the 13-14 boys 100-meter backstroke in 1:05.23, then came in sixth in the 13-14 boys 50-meter freestyle in 25.37 seconds.
St. Croix’s Daryan Maynard finished fifth in the 13-14 boys 100-meter backstroke final in 1:02.92, then came in eighth in the 13-14 boys 200-meter butterfly final in 2:24.76.
St. Thomas’ Alessandra Poe, 14, nearly added a medal for the USVI as she swam in her second timed finals event Thursday night, finishing fifth out of 10 swimmers in the 13-14 girls 400-meter individual medley in 5:42.14.
John Baptiste qualified for the 11-12 boys 100-meter backstroke final by posting the fastest time during the preliminary swims Thursday morning. He swam his heat race in 1:06.48, setting a USVI age-group record that had been held by St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, now entering his sophomore year on Florida State University’s swim team.
The 14-year-old Maynard ran his streak of qualifying for the finals to five consecutive events. He made the 13-14 boys 100-meter backstroke final by finishing sixth after the heat races in 1:03.39, then qualified for the 200-meter butterfly final by finishing eighth in the prelims in 2:22.29.
Von Schilling-Royer, 14, also qualified for two finals Thursday, giving him four during the CCCAN meet. He made the 13-14 boys 100-meter backstroke by finishing eighth in the prelims in 1:04.59, then put himself into the 50-meter freestyle final by coming in seventh after the heat races in 25.65 seconds.
St. Thomas’ Dominique McClammy finished 31st overall after her heat race in the 11-12 girls 50-meter freestyle in 31.91 seconds. Her teammate, St. Thomas’ Lisa Melwani, was 33rd in the same event in 32.75 seconds.