St. Croix’s Zion John Baptiste earned his second medal in as many days Thursday night on the fourth day of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s 2023 Swimming Championships in El Salvador.

The 12-year-old John Baptiste claimed a bronze medal in the 11-12 boys 100-meter backstroke, finishing the final in 1 minute, 5.66 seconds, breaking his own U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record.