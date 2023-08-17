Three U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers made it into the final rounds Wednesday night, with one taking the territory’s first medal, on the third day of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s (CCCAN) 2023 Swimming Championships, being held in El Salvador.

St. Croix’s Zion John Baptiste qualified for two finals, earning a bronze medal in the 11-12 boys 50-meter backstroke in a USVI age-group record time of 30.32 seconds, then coming in seventh in the 11-12 boys 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 0.52 seconds.