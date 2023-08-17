Three U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers made it into the final rounds Wednesday night, with one taking the territory’s first medal, on the third day of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s (CCCAN) 2023 Swimming Championships, being held in El Salvador.
St. Croix’s Zion John Baptiste qualified for two finals, earning a bronze medal in the 11-12 boys 50-meter backstroke in a USVI age-group record time of 30.32 seconds, then coming in seventh in the 11-12 boys 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 0.52 seconds.
St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer also qualified for two finals, finishing fourth in the 13-14 boys 50-meter backstroke in 28.17 seconds, then coming in eighth in the 13-14 boys 100-meter freestyle in 56.72 seconds.
St. Croix’s Daryan Maynard made his third event final of the week, finishing sixth in the 13-14 boys 50-meter backstroke in 29.31 seconds.
The 12-year-old John Baptiste had qualified for the finals by placing fourth overall after the heat races in the 50-meter backstroke in 30.67 seconds, and coming in eighth in the prelims of the 100-meter freestyle in 1:00.49.
The 14-year-old Von Schilling-Royer qualified for his first final by finishing fourth after his preliminary races in the 50-meter backstroke in 28.80 seconds, then adding final No. 2 for the day by finishing seventh after his heat races in the 100-meter freestyle in 56.35 seconds.
The 14-year-old Maynard made it 3-for-3 in finals over two days by finishing fifth in the preliminary races in the 50-meter backstroke in 29.06 seconds.
Meanwhile, two other USVI swimmers were in the timed finals for the 11-12 girls 200-meter breaststroke. St. Thomas’ Dominique McClammery, 12, finished 17th in a time of 3:22.50, while St. Thomas’ Lisa Melwani was disqualified during her heat race after executing an illegal “double kick” on her start.
St. Thomas’ Alessandra Poe, 14, finished 20th after the preliminary races in 13-14 girls 100-meter freestyle in 1:04.76.