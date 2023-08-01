The St. Thomas All-Stars swept their St. Croix counterparts in three games to win the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Pee-Wee (8-under) Little League district championship over the weekend on St. Thomas.
The best-of-five game championship series was held Friday and Saturday at the Joseph Aubain Ballpark in Frenchtown.
St. Thomas won the opening game Friday 14-5, then won twice more over St. Croix on Saturday – by scores of 15-8 and 11-2 – to wrap up the series and the district title.
More on this weekend's games in the USVI Pee-Wee Little League district championship series:
St. Thomas All-Stars 14, St. Croix All-Stars 5 (Game 1): Khalif Edwards struck out 10 St. Croix batters in a complete-game victory, while St. Thomas’ offense pounded out 17 hits.
Edwards led the way with three hits and two RBIs, with four others – Bryson Smith, Jacent Crooke, Asia Diaz and Russell Heillman – adding two hits each. In all, 11 players had at least one hit for St. Thomas.
Jamal Rivera Jr. took the loss for St. Croix, while Kaheem Charlery and Rafeal Nieves had two hits each.
St. Thomas All-Stars 15, St. Croix All-Stars 8 (Game 2): Edwards produced another strong pitching game, with seven strikeouts, while St. Thomas’ bats remained active in Saturday’s opener for a 2-0 series lead.
St. Thomas had a series-high 18 hits, led by three hits each from Smith and Ja’Den Hanley (including a home run). Smith also had two RBIs and Hanley drove in four runs. Three others – Crooke, Starr Richards and Kalhen Abbott – had two hits each as 11 players had at least one hit for St. Thomas.
Nieves and Yendriel Bermudez had two hits each for St. Croix, which finished with seven hits total, and Noah DiChiro took the loss.
St. Thomas All-Stars 11, St. Croix All-Stars 2 (Game 3): St. Thomas wrapped up the division crown thanks to another strong game from its bats and a combined two-hitter from Edwards and Kyrie George.
Edwards finished the series with a 3-0 record, striking out five in 4 2/3 innings in Game 3. George came on in relief, and got the final batter out to cap the series.
Edwards also had two hits (including a home run) and four RBIs for St. Thomas, which finished with 13 hits total. Also getting two hits were Crooke (who also homered and had two RBIs), Aiden Jackson (who homered and had two RBIs) and Jernee Farley.
DiChiro took his second loss for St. Croix, with Nieves and DiChiro getting the team’s only hits.