A team of under-12 baseball players from St. Thomas competed last month in a tournament held near the site of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in New York.
The St. Thomas Baseball Explorers were among six dozen teams taking part in one of the Cooperstown All Star Village’s tournaments in Oneonta, N.Y., held July 28-31.
The STT Explorers went 2-5 in the four-day tournament, with wins over Trosky Force 12U Blue (9-0 on July 28) and Bridgewater Panthers (3-1 on July 29). The Explorers’ losses came against EDH Spartans (13-0 on July 28), Branchburg Bulldogs (6-2 on July 29), Bergen Crush Orange (9-5 on July 30), Bergen Crush Blue (13-6 on July 30), and California Wheelers (8-6 on July 31).
In addition to the tournament games, the Explorers’ players took part in various skills competitions, including base running, the most home runs, fastest double play and a team relay competition.
Playing for the St. Thomas Explorers were Kayden Archibald, Jerome Boschulte Jr., C’Jyi Callwood, Jeremiah Ciprian, ZeHuan Daniel, D’Waine Gumbs, Kaiden Hernandez, Kingston Jn Baptiste, Niyel Lewis, Tyler Livisay, Malakai Nieboer, Shiloh Richards and Maykaijah Smith.
The team’s manager is Michael Bute, and the assistant coaches are Vaughn Jn Baptiste and Leroy Thomas Jr.