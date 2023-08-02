St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton edged out fellow cyclist Alex Betancourt to win the Elite division title in Sunday’s Virgin Islands National Guard road race on St. Croix.
The riders in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation-sanctioned race traveled on a 4.5-mile course that began and ended at the VING headquarters in Estate Bethlehem.
Swanton finished the 10-lap (45-mile) Elite division race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 3 seconds, beating Betancourt by just one second in a last-lap sprint to the finish.
Betancourt finished the race in 2:08:04, with Joey Swanson third in 2:25:02.
Five of the six division titles were decided in last-lap sprints, with the winners beating out the runners-up by 12 seconds or less – and by just a second in two races.
Other division winners were:
X In the Expert division, James Bates won the eight-lap (36-mile) race in 1:56:46, beating runner-up Jerry Remy by 12 seconds (1:56:58). Miguel Cruz was third in 1:56:59.
X In the Sport division, Mario Butcher beat Diego Lima III by one second in the five-lap (22.5-mile) race, with Butcher winning in 1:12:37. Lima was second in 1:12:38, with Joshua Belardo third in 1:12:40.
X In the Masters division, Yves Abraham won the four-lap (18-mile) race in 1;04:25, beating Brian O’Reilly by eight seconds. O’Really finished the race in 1:04:33, with Renwick Lynch third in 1:08:13.
X In the Women’s division, Esther Ellis won the four-lap (18-mile) race by four seconds over Kat Brownsdon. Ellis finished in 58 minutes, 54 seconds, with Brownsdon second in 58:58. Jody Goodrich was third in 1:10:01.
X In the Juniors division, Xander Morales won the three-lap (13.5-mile) race in 48:20, just over two minutes ahead of KoleBert Daisley. Daisley finished in 50:26, with Randy Williams third in 53:26.
The V.I. Cycling Federation will hold its final race of the 2023 season on Aug. 12 with the running of the Virgin Islands National Championship Time Trial, followed by the V.I. National Championship Road Race on Aug. 13. For more information or to register, call 340-513-2707.