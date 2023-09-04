St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne took a step towards earning her full-time players card on the LPGA Tour over the weekend, advancing to the second round of the LPGA Qualifying School (otherwise called “Q-School”).
The 23-year-old Swayne, who has spent the past two seasons playing on the Ladies European Tour, finished tied for 89th at 1-over-par 289 in the LPGA-Epson Tour Stage 1 Qualifying Tournament, held Aug. 28-31 at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Swayne posted four solid rounds during the four-day tournament, from which the top 95 players and ties in the 322-player field move on to the second round of the LPGA Q-School, set for Oct. 17-20 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla.
Swayne opened the Q-School tourney with a 1-over 73, with three birdies offset by a bogey and triple-bogey. She followed with a 1-under 71 in the second round, with four birdies offset by a bogey and double-bogey, the followed with another 1-under 71 in the third round, with four birdies and three bogeys to make the final-day cut.
Swayne closed out the tournament with a 2-over 74, with two birdies offset by four bogeys, to finish among 10 other players at 289 – and among the players qualifying for the next round.