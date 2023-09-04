St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne took a step towards earning her full-time players card on the LPGA Tour over the weekend, advancing to the second round of the LPGA Qualifying School (otherwise called “Q-School”).

The 23-year-old Swayne, who has spent the past two seasons playing on the Ladies European Tour, finished tied for 89th at 1-over-par 289 in the LPGA-Epson Tour Stage 1 Qualifying Tournament, held Aug. 28-31 at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.