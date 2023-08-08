Three athletes from the British Virgin Islands opened competition Monday in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, being held in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Commonwealth Youth Games – which involves 71 nations and territories of the United Kingdom – began Friday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 10.
The track and field portion of the Gamesis being held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Trinidad.
In the women’s long jump, Tortola’s A’Sia McMaster finished ninth out of 13 entries with a best jump of 5.56 meters (18 feet, 2 7/8 inches), while Cristal Daly was last after fouling on her three attempts.
Australia’s Delta Amidzovski took the gold medal in the event in a meet-record 6.34 meters (20 feet, 9 5/8 inches). Trinidad and Tobago’s Janae DeGannes earned silver in 6.07 meters (19 feet, 11 inches), with Australia’s Grace Krause taking bronze in 6.01 meters (19 feet, 8 5/8 inches).
In the men’s 100-meter dash, J’den Jackson made it to the semifinal round, finishing eighth in the second of three semi races in 11.27 seconds. That was good for 21st out of the 24 semifinalists.
Jackson made the semis after posting a time of 11.19 seconds in the fifth heat race, good for sixth in the race and 22nd fastest out of 37 entries.
Three more events remain for BVI athletes at the Commonwealth Youth Games:
X Jackson will compete in his heat race in the men’s 200-meter dash on Wednesday afternoon, with the semifinals later that day and the finals on Thursday.
X Jonathan Lynch will compete in his semifinal race in the men’s 800-meter run on Wednesday evening, with the finals on Thursday.
X Jah’Kyla Morton will compete in the women’s high jump on Thursday.