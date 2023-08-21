Three U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers made it to the finals over the weekend in the final days of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s 2023 Championships, which concluded Friday in El Salvador.
St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste missed out on earning his third bronze medal in the meet, finishing fourth out of 16 swimmers in the timed final for the 11-12 boys 200-meter backstroke Friday.
The 12-year-old John Baptiste, who had already earned bronzes in the 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter backstroke, finished the 200-meter backstroke final in 2 minutes, 26.83 seconds – just over a second behind third-place finisher Juan Sebastian Vargas of Mexico, who got the bronze in 2:25.78.
St. Croix's Daryan Maynard made it six-for-six in finals Friday, finishing sixth in the 13-14 boys 200-meter backstroke final in 2:23.67.
The 14-year-old Maynard had qualified for his sixth final by finishing fifth after the heat races in 2:21.79.
St. Thomas' Alessandra Poe finished eighth in the finals of the 13-14 girls 200-meter backstroke in 2:41.74 on Friday.
The 14-year-old Poe had qualified for her second finals of the meet by finishing eighth after the heat races in 2:42.78.
St. Thomas' Dominique McClammy finished 19th out of 27 entries after the preliminary races in the 11-12 girls 50-meter breaststroke Friday in 41.23 seconds. Meanwhile, St. Thomas' Lisa Melwani was 25th after the prelims in 43.28 seconds.