Tortola teenager Adaejah Hodge has qualified for tonight’s semifinals in the women’s 200-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 17-year-old Hodge – a rising senior at Montverde (Fla.) Academy and last season’s Florida state track athlete of the year – finished fourth in Wednesday morning’s third heat race in 22.82 seconds.
That was more than fast enough to earn Hodge a spot in one of the three semifinal races today at Budapest’s National Athletics Center. The top three finishes in each of the six heat races, as well as the next six fastest runners, advanced to the semis.
Hodge’s time was good for 20th overall out of the 44 entries, and fourth best among the six time qualifiers.
Hodge is scheduled to compete in the second semifinal race, running in lane No. 2, which is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Central Europe Time (1:45 p.m. Atlantic Time). The top two finishers in each semifinal, along with the next two fastest runners, advance to the finals on Friday night.