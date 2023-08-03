Two athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands will open competition later this week in the 2023 Pan American Under-20 Championships in Puerto Rico.
The Pan Am U-20s begin Friday and run through Sunday at the Jose A. Figueroa Freyre Stadium in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
St. Croix’s Michelle Smith, a rising senior at Montverde Academy in Florida, will compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles on Friday.
Smith is coming off a three-medal performance last month at the 2023 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Costa Rica.
There, she won two gold medals and set NACAC records in the U-18 girls 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter run, as well as earned a silver medal in the U-18 girls 100-meter hurdles.
Meanwhile, Sofia Swindell, a rising sophomore at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, will compete in two events at the Pan-Am U20s – the girls 100-meter hurdles on Saturday and the 200-meter dash on Sunday.
Smith is also coming off a medal performance at the NACAC Championships, earning a bronze medal in the U-18 girls 100-meter hurdles.