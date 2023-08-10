Two more athletes from the British Virgin Islands competed in qualifying events Wednesday at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, being held in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Commonwealth Youth Games – which involves 71 nations and territories of the United Kingdom – began Friday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 10.
The track and field portion of the Games are being held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Trinidad.
J’den Jackson made it into the semifinals of the men’s 200-meter dash, but failed to advance to today’s finals.
Jackson advanced with a fourth-place finish in the fourth of five heat races, crossing the line in 22.37 seconds.
The top four in each of the five heats, along with the fastest four non-qualifiers, advanced to one of three semifinal races.
Jackson, racing in the first semifinal, finished sixth in 22.24 seconds, good for 18th fastest out of the 24 semifinalists. The top two in each semifinal race, along with the two fastest non-qualifiers, advanced to today’s final.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Lynch failed to advance to the finals in the men’s 800-meter run after finishing out of the running in the semifinals.
Lynch was sixth in the second semifinal race in 1 minute, 59.64 seconds, good for 11th out of the 13 entries.
The top three finishers in each of the two semifinals, along with the fastest two non-qualifiers, advanced to today’s final.
BVI athletes have one more event to compete in at the Commonwealth Youth Games, with Jah’Kyla Morton entered in today’s women’s high jump final.