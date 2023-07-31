A pair of track and field athletes from the Virgin Islands won events during Saturday’s Blue Marlin Last Chance Meet in the Bahamas.
The meet was held at the Bahamas National Stadium in Nassau, with both V.I. winners qualifying for the 2023 Pan-American Games, set for Oct. 20-Nov. 5 in Santiago, Chile.
Tortola’s Rikkoi Brathwaite won the men’s 100-meter dash final in 10.18 seconds, just a few hundredths of a second off his personal best of 10.11 seconds, which he ran on April 7 in Tampa, Fla.
Brathwaite beat Jamaica’s Bryan Levell in the final, with Levell finishing in 10.26 seconds. Joel Johnson of the Bahamas was third in 10.30 seconds.
Meanwhile, St. Croix’s Malique Smith won the men’s 400-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 50.55 seconds.
Smith finished nearly four-tenths of a second ahead of Bahamas hurdler Shakeem Hall-Smith in the final. Hall-Smith finished in 50.93 seconds.
Smith’s time bettered his previous personal best of 50.64 seconds, set June 3 during the Music City Track Carnival meet in Nashville, Tenn.