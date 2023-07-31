Two U.S. Virgin Islands golfers came away with top-10 finishes in their division at the 2023 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, which concluded Friday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Jennifer Prendegrast Orellana, who grew up on St. Thomas, shot a 7-over-par 79 in Friday’s final round at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort course to finish the three-day tournament at 35-over 251, good for ninth overall in the individual women’s division.