Two U.S. Virgin Islands golfers came away with top-10 finishes in their division at the 2023 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, which concluded Friday in Trinidad and Tobago.
Jennifer Prendegrast Orellana, who grew up on St. Thomas, shot a 7-over-par 79 in Friday’s final round at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort course to finish the three-day tournament at 35-over 251, good for ninth overall in the individual women’s division.
St. Thomas’ Ali Prazak shot a 13-over 85 Friday to close out the Caribbean Amateur at 37-over 253, tying for 10th overall with Puerto Rico’s Ava Saavendra.
Orelanna was 10th after shooting a 12-over 84 in Wednesday’s opening round, but fell out of the top 10 Thursday after a 16-over 88. But she made up for that with just five bogeys – including a pair of double bogeys -- in Friday’s final round, after making 20 bogeys total in the first two rounds.
Prazak was ninth after two days with rounds of 16-over 88 on Wednesday and a tourney-best 8-over 80 on Thursday. But she struggled again Friday, with eight bogeys, including a quadruple bogey 8 on the par-4 No. 15.
Holly McLean of the Cayman Islands overcame her worst round of the tournament – a 2-over 74 – to win the individual women’s title by one shot over Yae Eun Kim of the Dominican Republic. Kim the tournament’s best round – a 3-unde 69 – on the final day, but finished the Caribbean Amateur at 2-over 218 to McLean’s 1-over 217.
In the team standings, Kim’s finish helped the Dominican Republic win the George Teale Trophy over Puerto Rico by four shots, with the D.R. finishing at 26-over and Puerto Rico at 30-over. The USVI was fourth at 72-over.
In the men’s division, St. Thomas’ Joseph Sibilly Jr. was the top U.S. Virgin Islands golfer, finishing tied for 26th with Jamaica’s Aman Dhiman at 19-over 235.
Sibilly finished the tournament with his best round, a 3-over 75, after posting rounds of 12-over 84 and 4-over 76 the first two days. On Friday, he had three birdies – his first of the tournament – offset by six bogeys.
Jarrod Sweeting finished 33rd overall in the men’s division, finishing Friday with a 7-over-79 to close at 25-over 241. He had two birdies Friday, offset by a tournament-high nine bogeys.
St. Croix’s Donald Bough Jr., who had to miss the final 12 holes in Wednesday’s opening round due to a medical emergency, finished Friday with a 15-over 87. He had nine bogeys in the round, including a quintuple-bogey 9 on the par-4 No. 16, and two double bogeys.
Michael Ross, who missed the final six holes in Thursday’s second round for unknown reasons, closed out his tournament with a 19-over 91 Friday. He had one birdie offset by 10 bogeys, including two quintuple bogeys and a triple bogey.
Ryan Peters of Trinidad and Tobago tied with Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic for the individual men’s title, with both finishing at 1-under 215. On the final day, Peters shot a 3-under 69, while Pena finished at even-par 72.
In the men’s team standings, Puerto Rico ran away with the Hoerman Cup, finishing at 2-over to Trinidad and Tabago’s 27-over.