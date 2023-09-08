There was both the good and bad to come out of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ 2-2 draw against the Cayman Islands on Thursday night.
For starters, the USVI senior men’s national soccer team overcame a slow start to take a one-goal lead at the halftime break at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
But that same slow start — this one in the second half — allowed the Cayman Islands to get back in the match and force a draw in the teams’ opening group play match in the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League.
While the draw did end the U.S. Virgin Islands’ four-match losing streak in Nations League play, it does leave the USVI tied with the Cayman Islands atop League C’s Group B standings at 0-0-1 (one point).
“It was a game of chances, and taking your chances,” USVI National Team head coach Gilberto Damiano said. “When we had the chances, we took the chances, and when they had the chances, they took the chances.
“But it’s very good when you start to implement on the field something you’ve been working on for a while, and you see the goals coming. In the past, we could play well and we could create chances, but the goals were not coming. But tonight, we created the scoring that we haven’t seen in a while.
“We didn’t get the three points (for a win), but there’s lots of positives that came out of this.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands also got a strong performance from goalkeeper Lionel Brown, who made his 18th international appearance Thursday (tying for the team lead with Jett Blaschka).
Brown, who has been training with Miami FC of the second-level USL Championship league, finished the match with 14 saves. Cayman Islands keeper Albertini Holness had six saves.
“He brings lots of experience to the group,” Damiano said. “What a performance he had.”
However, the USVI won’t have one of its most experienced players for its next Nations League match.
Blaschka picked up two yellow cards — the second becoming an immediate red card — and ejected from the match. That means Blaschka will have to serve a one-match suspension during the USVI’s two-match road trip next month.
St. Thomas’ Jimson St. Louis scored in the 42nd minute, and the Dashing Eagles also scored off a Cayman Islands own goal in the 23rd minute to build that lead.
But Jonah Ebanks’ goal in the 16th minute and Cameron Gray’s goal five minutes into the second half gave the Cayman Islands the draw.
“We were close, we were close,” USVI captain J.C. Mack III said. “Once we got into our rhythm, things started to flow and we started getting chances and corners, all those things.
“It’s infinitely better than it’s been over the last five years. We’re in position to win games; now its just discipline. We’re still a very young team, but I’m really happy with the fight and the quality. Now it’s just getting the maturity.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands won’t play its next Nations League match for another month, but will face back-to-back road games against Aruba on Oct. 13 in Willemsted, Curacao, and a rematch with the Cayman Islands on Oct. 16.
As for the Cayman Islands, they play again in four days, hosting Aruba on Monday, Sept. 11.
