The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team was just a few minutes away from a successful start to this week’s FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 2023.
Alejandro Vergara spoiled that for the Eagles, sinking a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining to lift Chile to a 62-61 victory Monday in their group-play opener at the Vicente Rosales Olympic Stadium in La Banda, northern Argentina.
Jahsean Corbett scored 22 points to lead three players in double figures for the U.S. Virgin Islands, now 0-1 in Group B. Laron Smith had a double-double — 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds — while Guy Ragland also finished with 10 points.
Nicolas Carvacho had a game-high 23 points to lead Chile (1-0 in Group B), with Ignacio Varela adding 12 points.
The second half for the USVI, the fourth quarter for Chile. The Chileans had built a 37-28 lead at the halftime break, but the U.S. Virgin Islands got back into contention with a 22-13 run in the third quarter to tie things at 50-all entering the final period.
That set up a fourth quarter in which the lead swapped hands six times — twice in the final 86 seconds.
Corbett gave the USVI its final lead with a 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining, only to have Vergara — who had missed his only other field goal attempt — sink a 3-pointer 20 seconds later to put Chile on top.
The Eagles twice had chances to move back ahead — Corbett missed a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left, then after getting the ball back, Smith missed a jumper with a second remaining.
Jahsean Corbett, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-6 forward, a rising junior at Chicago State, followed up his performance during the Eagles’ run at the AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers with a big game Monday. He made 9 of 13 from the field (including 3 of 7 3-pointers) and 1 of 2 free throws, and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Nicolas Carvacho, Chile: The 6-10 center, who plays for Wurzburg Baskets in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga, was a solid inside presence for Chile. He made 10 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 on free throws, and added eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
• Both teams had near-identical numbers, shooting-wise, during Monday’s game, with the U.S. Virgin Islands making 25 of 58 from the field (43.1%) and Chile 24 of 57 (42.1%).
• The differences came from long range and at the free throw line. The USVI had the edge on 3-pointers, making 7 of 28 to Chile’s 4 of 24; meanwhile, Chile made 10 of 18 from the line to only 4 of 9 by the Eagles.
• Rebounding played a role in Chile’s win. The Chileans finished with a 40-35 overall advantage on the boards, including a 10-6 edge over the USVI on the offensive glass. That, in turn, led to Chile finishing with a 13-4 advantage in second-chance points.
The U.S. Virgin Islands takes on fellow Group B team Colombia (0-1) at 6:10 p.m. today Atlantic Time in the teams’ second group-play game. Meanwhile, Chile will face Uruguay (1-0) at 8:40 p.m. today Atlantic Time.
