The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team was just a few minutes away from a successful start to this week’s FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 2023.

Alejandro Vergara spoiled that for the Eagles, sinking a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining to lift Chile to a 62-61 victory Monday in their group-play opener at the Vicente Rosales Olympic Stadium in La Banda, northern Argentina.

