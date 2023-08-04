The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team has been busy the past week, getting ready for an important tournament in Argentina.
Well, the USVI National Team looked ready to play Thursday, beating Wagner College 82-76 in a Paradise Jam Summer Tour exhibition game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Four players finished in double figures for the Eagles, which went 1-1 in its two-game tuneup series against the Seahawks.
Miguel Arnold led the way with a game-high 21 points, Guy Ragland added a double-double — 12 points and 12 rebounds — Shaquan Jules had 13 points and Amir Nesbitt finished with 10 points.
Rahmir Moore, one of six returning players for Wagner, led the Seahawks with 19 points. Newcomers Tyje Kelton added 14 points and Tahron Allen had 10 points.
The second and third quarters. After battling to a 20-all tie by the end of the first quarter, the USVI National Team outscored Wagner — an NCAA Division I program in Staten Island, N.Y. — 41-29 over the next two periods.
The Eagles led 37-31 at the half, then pushed their lead to as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before a late Seahawks run pulled them within 61-49.
Miguel Arnold, USVI National Team: One of the smallest players (5-foot-10) on the court had a big game for the Eagles, making five 3-pointers.
Arnold was 6 of 14 from the field (5 of 12 on 3s) and 4 of 6 on free throws, as well as contributing three assists and three steals.
Rahmir Moore, Wagner College: The 6-3 senior is a key returnee for the Seahawks, and showed why Thursday. He made 6 of 12 from the field and a perfect 7 for 7 on free throws.
• Both games in the Paradise Jam Summer Tour series were played under FIBA international rules, with four, 10-minute quarters.
• After struggling somewhat Wednesday, the USVI National Team had a big shooting game Thursday — 27 of 49 from the field (55.1%) — while holding Wagner to 25 of 68 (36.8%).
• One area where the Eagles need to work on is in turnovers — they committed 19, leading to 15 points for the Seahawks.
• Another plus for the Seahawks was in their offensive rebounding. Wagner had 14 offensive boards compared to just four for the Eagles.
While Wagner College’s players and coaches head back to New York, the USVI National Team will jet off to Argentina next week to play in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament, which begins Aug. 14.
The Eagles are in Group B in the eight-team tournament, with group-play games against Chile on Aug. 14, Colombia on Aug. 15, and Uruguay on Aug. 17.
Making up Group A are host-team Argentina, the Bahamas, Cuba and Panama.
The top two teams from each group advance to the elimination round, with the semifinals on Aug. 19, and the finals on Aug. 20.
Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.