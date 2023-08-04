The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team has been busy the past week, getting ready for an important tournament in Argentina.

Well, the USVI National Team looked ready to play Thursday, beating Wagner College 82-76 in a Paradise Jam Summer Tour exhibition game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.

